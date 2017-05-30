Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Tuesday 30 May

Headman to challenge decision

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

SOMOSOMO Village headman Semi Cagilaba will legally challenge the Ministry of iTaukei's decision to cease his pay and certain provisions in the village bylaw in court.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Cagilaba said there were certain provisions of the village bylaw that were inconsistent with the constitution.

Mr Cagilaba said these were the provisions that needed to be legally challenged in court.

"There is a provision in the village bylaw where those visiting a village need to seek the approval of the turaga ni koro," he said.

"This provision limits people's right to move freely as they wish.

"The bylaw gives a lot of power to the village headman when the traditional village setting involves the traditional leaders who seem to be disregarded."

Mr Cagilaba said the traditional village setting included a structure where the village headman was at the bottom of the hierarchy.

"I would also like to challenge the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs for ceasing my pay based on performance and further defaming me in the newspapers," he said.

"I still do not understand how they can question my performance when villagers of Somosomo have re-elected me based on my good performance and their decision is baseless."

The ministry's permanent secretary, Naipote Katonitabua, could not be reached for comment on the issue because he is still on leave and out of office.

However, he earlier said they would respect the decision of Somosomo villagers who had rejected the proposed village bylaw.

He also said earlier that villagers consulted with the ministry and discussed concerns as stipulated under the iTaukei Affairs Act.








