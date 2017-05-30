Chief seeks forgiveness

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ratu Keni Vuiyasawa, left, Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and Tui Bua Ratu Makutu Nagagavoka during the crusade in Naduri Village on Sunday night. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

IN a solemn gathering, Macuata high chief Ratu Wiliame Katonivere sought the forgiveness of his people asking them to release the chiefly family from any grudges and bondages held against them over the past years.

The reconciliation, on Sunday night at the chiefly village of Naduri was part of the 40 days fasting for the province of Macuata under the banner of the Assemblies of God church.

Asking for forgiveness in his Macuata dialect, Ratu Wiliame, pleaded with his people to leave the past behind and for all to turn a new leaf on a new journey together.

Ratu Wiliame acknowledged that only through God's divine intervention, could a successful journey to a prosperous Macuata be achieved.

His people, through their traditional leaders reconciled with their high chief and also asked for forgiveness.

Pin drop silence surrounded the lawn of the chiefly village as both parties stood adjacent to each other during the reconciliation.

Pastors surrounded them and acted as witnesses to the historic event that brought more than 1000 people together.

In an interview, Ratu Wiliame said change was vital for one's growth.

"If we want to live a prosperous life, we have to start somewhere and seeking forgiveness will take us a long way," he said.

"Change means a change to the way you look, think and the way you walk so for a community such as this, we need this change and we believe that God is with us and a good and clear mind leads to development.

"I am positive that after this 40 days of fasting, there will be changes in Macuata."

Ratu Wiliame said he believed his people of Macuata would have a brighter future ahead of them.

"When God's word says you can move a mountain if you just believe, than I am certain that change will occur on this land," he said.