Villagers rushed to hospital with fish poisoning

/ Front page / News

SIXTEEN villagers of Ligaulevu in Mali were rushed to Labasa Hospital with fish poisoning after consuming Moray Eel (Dabea) at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed this, saying 13 villagers had been discharged yesterday (Sunday), while another three were still admitted at the Labasa Hospital.

Mali district representative Seru Moce confirmed the incident, saying the 16 villagers had consumed the Moray Eel which was caught in waters close to the island.

Mr Moce said the 13 victims, who returned after being examined in Labasa Hospital, were lucky not to be seriously affected.

"The villagers were rushed to hospital after they reported signs of poisoning — developing body pains and vomiting," he said.

"Despite earlier advice to villagers not to consume known poisonous species people still turn a blind eye and consume fishes such as the Dabea or Moray Eel."

Mr Moce said the three villagers still admitted at hospital were in a stable condition.

Deputy secretary for Ministry of Fisheries, Sanaila Naqali, labelled the incident as a result of pure disobedience on the part of villagers.

Mr Naqali said the eel was listed as a poisonous fish adding it was common knowledge among villagers in coastal areas.

"We just received the information from the media, no reports came from the village of Ligaulevu and we just rang the village headman to get further information," he said.

"The incident is a show of pure disobedience and has almost cost the villagers their lives," Mr Naqali said.

"Our advice to villagers in the coastal area is if the fish is known to be poisonous then don't eat it.

"The Moray Eel is on the list of poisonous fish and we are circulating information on it widely and we urge all to follow the advice on our notices and banner and also the awareness and local knowledge they have."

Mr Naqali said there was always a high price for "disobedience", it accrues money wasted on their treatments, secondly and most importantly it can cost them their lives which cannot be replaced once lost.

"Fish poisoning is caused by ciguatera which is a toxin produced by marine micro-algae specifically a dinoflagellate, called Gambierdiscus toxicus and tropical marine fish accumulate this toxin through their diet by eating algae or smaller fish.