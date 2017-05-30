Fiji Time: 5:29 PM on Tuesday 30 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft

Luisa Qiolevu
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

THE chiefly village of Naduri in Macuata, in its decision to surrender the vanua to God, burnt items allegedly used in witchcraft.

Led by their chief Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, more than 1000 villagers joined Assemblies of God church pastors during the burning of the items at the village on Sunday night.

The items were given by individuals in Naduri Village who had decided to surrender all witchcraft practises.

The items included molikula (a shell of great value to iTaukei), old framed pictures, tanoa or grog bowls, conch shells and ancient framed signs and writings.

Like the cleansing in Bua earlier this year, alleged images of evil beings were seen in the flames as it engulfed the items.

Ratu Wiliame and villagers, under the guidance of the pastors, prayed for the vanua and severing of all curses and bondage from their ancestors.

Tui Bua Ratu Makutu Nagagavoka, who was also at the gathering, encouraged the people of Macuata to turn to God because he had seen the good changes in his vanua.

The group of AOG pastors will continue with their crusade in the village for another week.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65280.6338
JPY 54.601251.6012
GBP 0.37650.3685
EUR 0.43430.4223
NZD 0.69380.6608
AUD 0.65490.6299
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers
  3. Headman to challenge decision
  4. Tuisova to miss Fiji, Aust test
  5. Awards for World
  6. New Zealand returns confiscated tabua to Fiji
  7. $727m excess fund
  8. 200 new jobs
  9. Rare heart surgery
  10. Mathematics results drop

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  4. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)
  7. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  9. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  10. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)