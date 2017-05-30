Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, second from right, and church members watch the burning of items allegedly used in witchcraft at Naduri Village, Macuata on Sunday night. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

THE chiefly village of Naduri in Macuata, in its decision to surrender the vanua to God, burnt items allegedly used in witchcraft.

Led by their chief Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, more than 1000 villagers joined Assemblies of God church pastors during the burning of the items at the village on Sunday night.

The items were given by individuals in Naduri Village who had decided to surrender all witchcraft practises.

The items included molikula (a shell of great value to iTaukei), old framed pictures, tanoa or grog bowls, conch shells and ancient framed signs and writings.

Like the cleansing in Bua earlier this year, alleged images of evil beings were seen in the flames as it engulfed the items.

Ratu Wiliame and villagers, under the guidance of the pastors, prayed for the vanua and severing of all curses and bondage from their ancestors.

Tui Bua Ratu Makutu Nagagavoka, who was also at the gathering, encouraged the people of Macuata to turn to God because he had seen the good changes in his vanua.

The group of AOG pastors will continue with their crusade in the village for another week.