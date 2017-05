/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

Those two same friends who went to the Valelevu clinic were at it again.

During a New Year's party in Nadera, they were seen changing shirts. Soon they changed trousers.

After some time someone called out, "You two should change sapo also."

One of them stood up and showed them they had also changed their underwear.

Only very good friends can do this.