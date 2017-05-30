Mathematics results drop

/ Front page / News

MATHEMATICS results in 2014, 2015 and 2016 External Examinations have certainly not been encouraging says Minister for Education, heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy said some key areas of difficulties prevalent in most secondary and primary school students in their maths capacity were the basic numeracy aspects.

He stated these include multiplication tables, addition and subtraction of numbers with more than two digits, conversion of measurement units such as changing from km to cm, basic maths operations with fractions and decimals, reading large numbers, changing of fractions to decimals and vice versa, interpretation and understanding of Venn diagrams; and statistics.

"The results clearly indicate that there is a numeracy gap in students," he said.

Dr Reddy's comments come as Year 5 and Year 7 students sit for their Literacy and Numeracy Assessment (LANA) today.

He said the ministry was using LANA to strengthen literacy and numeracy development in primary schools.

"Currently, LANA results are reported as outcomes achieved and outcomes not achieved by the student," he said.

"This diagnostic tool has been helpful to identify the literacy and numeracy skill level of students and thereby intervene in assisting the low performing students to further their skill and knowledge in these two areas."

"Schools then utilise the strategies given by the Ministry to thin out the students that need support and come up with intervention strategies for their improvement."

Dr Reddy said the benefits of basic literacy and numeracy for young children are education empowerment, encourages better decision-making, builds a "culture of learning" in the child, supports the child's input to national priorities and strengthens individuals in their day to day interaction.

He encouraged all students to prepare well for the assessment and to also revisit the necessary concepts once the results were out.

The Literacy Assessment will be on Tuesday, 30th May for Year 5 and Year 7 while the Numeracy Assessment will be on Wednesday, 31st May for both Year 5 and Year 7. 18,116 students at Year 5 level are expected to sit for the Assessment while 17,022 students will be sitting for the Assessment at Year 7 level.