New Zealand returns confiscated tabua to Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Warriors from Nawaka Village with tabua (whales' teeth) that were returned by the New Zealand Government during the ceremony. Picture: SUPPLIED

ABOUT 150 tabua or sperm whales' teeth were repatriated to Fiji from the New Zealand Government yesterday.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said the event was a historical one for Fiji with the tabua bearing cultural significance for many Fijians.

The 148 teeth had been seized at New Zealand's border over the last 15 years under The Trade in Endangered Species Act.

"In a very real sense, we are welcoming these tabua back home, in an exchange that bears deep cultural and historical meaning for Fiji and the Fijian people," he said.

"Full credit goes to both the Fijian and Kiwi border enforcement agencies who under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna, or CITES worked collaboratively to make this happen."

"The true value of the tabua to the Fijian people is difficult to express in words, but I think it was put well by historian Ronald Albert Derrick, when he described it as "the price of life and death".

"For us as Fijians, there are few items that carry greater significance and, historically, tabua were exchanged among chiefs on only the most sacred and important occasions."

"Since 2010, we've instituted a quota on the trade and export of tabua in Fiji, in line with our commitment under the CITES.

"In fact, due to our efforts to protect the whale populations in our waters, only tabua recovered from stranded sperm whales can add to the number of tabua in circulation in Fiji."

Mr Bainamarama said the Government was committed to limiting trade of tabua in order to protect the sperm whale species classified as vulnerable.