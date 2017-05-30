Dawn rises to new challenge

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Talent search begins... Kaila! Star Search participants at The Fiji Times printing press area. They will perform for the first time on June 10. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

KAILA! Star Search finalist Dawn Scott is grateful for getting a second chance to fulfil her dream of winning this year's competition.

The 20-year-old came fourth in the 2014 competition and is among the top 25 selected to take part in this year's finals on the opening night of the 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus Festival on August 12.

Scott said she was happy to be selected in the top 25 this year.

"It was a good decision for me to join the competition again this year. I took part in the competition in 2014 and went up to the finals but I didn't win the competition then," she said.

"The preparations have been going well. I am rehearsing some new songs for the finals.

"So it is a big challenge for me to come back for the second time. Even though I didn't win in 2014, I am motivating myself to win it this year.

"A lot of people tried to pull me down by saying not to take part this year but I told them I have got talent and I have to take part."

According to Scott, her passion for singing started when she was in primary school.

She said her dad's family were talented singers and this is where she got the motivation to sing.

She said she would sing Celine Dion's number "To Love You More" for the first round of the finals, which would be held on June 10.