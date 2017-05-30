$727m excess fund

/ Front page / News

EXCESS liquidity in Fiji's banking system increased significantly this month, recorded by the Reserve Bank of Fiji at $727.8 million as of last Friday (May 26).

And according to University of the South Pacific (USP) academic Dr Neelesh Gounder, a rise in liquidity could reflect that banks are unable to find eligible borrowers.

Liquidity, simply put, are excess funds that our commercial banks have at the end of each day that have not been lent out to borrowers.

These funds are deposited by commercial banks with the RBF and do not accumulate any interest.

With Fiji's economy being mainly driven by consumption, the level of liquidity in the banking system has a bearing on the level of consumption and investment activities in the economy.

In the RBF's Economic Review for May, it was noted that excess liquidity had increased by 20.0 per cent ($94.2m) to $565.0 million at the end of April.

It was also noted that lending to the public sector had decreased by 51.9 per cent over the year coupled with the annual slower outcome in private sector lending to 13.2 per cent in April (from 15.3 per cent), mostly underpinned by slower expansion in commercial banks' lending.

"Excess liquidity could be considered from a supply side perspective," Dr Gounder said.

"While lenders generally would be indifferent about the prospects of lending, they operate within a regulatory framework as well as attempting to balance business goals such as risks and shareholder wealth maximisation."

Dr Gounder added that the high liquidity could also be attributed to the lack of collateral, which was a major issue in Pacific Islands particularly due to the nature of property rights.

"It's not that banks do not want to lend as this would go against their business practice. It's about getting eligible borrowers," he said.

Dr Gounder added that other issues relating to the increase in liquidity could be the closure of Fiji's Data Bureau.

"For instance, lenders and businesses now lack information on borrowers. So it increases the probability of more loans being declined or a longer process for loan approvals," he said.

Other ways which Fiji's liquidity level could be directly affected include the level of foreign reserves maintained by RBF, when a consumer deposits or withdraws cash and the monetary policy stance maintained by RBF.

The central bank said the increase in excess liquidity was led by increases in foreign reserves ($84.1m) coupled with a decrease in statutory reserve deposits (-$23.2m).

Meanwhile, the RBF also noted that the commercial banks' interest rate spread narrowed in April as the weighted average lending rate fell to 5.74 per cent from 5.82 per cent in March.

The central bank also recorded that the time deposit rate, an interest-bearing bank deposit account that has a specified date of maturity such as a savings account, had increased to 3.22 per cent in April from 3.19 per cent in March.

Attempts to get comments from officials at the Fiji Institute of Bankers and Association of Banks in Fiji were unsuccessful when this edition went to press last night.