Fiji Time: 9:42 PM on Monday 29 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Strive for excellence

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, May 29, 2017

Update: 6:52PM TWO female entrepreneurs of Lautoka were told to strive for excellence in business and be a role model for other young female entrepreneurs.

This was after they received assistance and donations from the Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou over the weekend.

Mr Tuitubou who handed over cooking implements to Nelly Vunisa of Natabua and groceries to Mereseini Qalobula Raseru of Lovu for her canteen, heaped praise on both entrepreneurs and encouraged them to continue to work hard and pursue your passions and dreams.

�You have to be creative and plan on how you can take your business to the next level,� Mr Tuitubou said.

�Make use of your qualifications and also social media to market your produce to friends and the community to grow your business,� he said.

Single mother Nelly resides with her mother, brother and daughter and has taken over her mother�s jam making business.

Nelly has a Trade Diploma in Agriculture from the Fiji National University (FNU) and has also attended training in Housekeeping and Food and Beverage recently organised by the ministry.

�My mother has passed her knowledge on to me and I am so happy to be carrying on to assist her earn for our family,� Nelly said.

�I am so grateful towards the assistance and it will certainly help me grow my business,� she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65250.6335
JPY 54.593151.5931
GBP 0.37760.3696
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69540.6624
AUD 0.65520.6302
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Zaira gets congeniality
  2. Ellen calls it a day after 10 years
  3. School head faces probe
  4. Family fights to preserve history, graves
  5. Fiji wins 1-0
  6. Drop in working poverty
  7. Complex surgeries
  8. Road death toll increase by two
  9. Muslims start observance of holy month of Ramadan
  10. Singh confident of beating Ali

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  4. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  5. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  6. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  7. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)