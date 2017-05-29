/ Front page / News

Update: 6:52PM TWO female entrepreneurs of Lautoka were told to strive for excellence in business and be a role model for other young female entrepreneurs.

This was after they received assistance and donations from the Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou over the weekend.

Mr Tuitubou who handed over cooking implements to Nelly Vunisa of Natabua and groceries to Mereseini Qalobula Raseru of Lovu for her canteen, heaped praise on both entrepreneurs and encouraged them to continue to work hard and pursue your passions and dreams.

�You have to be creative and plan on how you can take your business to the next level,� Mr Tuitubou said.

�Make use of your qualifications and also social media to market your produce to friends and the community to grow your business,� he said.

Single mother Nelly resides with her mother, brother and daughter and has taken over her mother�s jam making business.

Nelly has a Trade Diploma in Agriculture from the Fiji National University (FNU) and has also attended training in Housekeeping and Food and Beverage recently organised by the ministry.

�My mother has passed her knowledge on to me and I am so happy to be carrying on to assist her earn for our family,� Nelly said.

�I am so grateful towards the assistance and it will certainly help me grow my business,� she said.