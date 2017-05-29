Fiji Time: 9:42 PM on Monday 29 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

ADB and HFC partner

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Monday, May 29, 2017

Update: 6:25PM THE Asian Development Bank (ADB) and HFC Bank today signed trade finance agreements, enabling ADB?s Trade Finance Program (TFP).

Signed by Robert Jauncey ADB's regional director for the Pacific and Vilash Chand, HFC Bank's deputy chairman Vilash Chand, the agreement will provide a credit guarantee facility and revolving credit facility that can support up to $US4 million of trade annually in Fiji.

"ADB is delighted to be partnering with HFC Bank; Fiji's only local bank, through the Trade Finance Program," said Steven Beck, Head of Trade Finance at ADB.

"Through this facility, HFC Bank will be able to grow its trade finance operations and finance more importers and exporters, including small and medium-sized enterprises, to expand trade, growth and jobs in Fiji."

HFC Bank is the first bank in Fiji to join ADB's Trade Finance Program, and the fourth bank in the Pacific to join the program. TFP has operated since 2004 across Asia, and in 2015 the Government of Australia provided financial assistance for TFP to expand to the Pacific.

"This partnership with ADB -TFP will provide HFC Bank, a solid platform in the international banking arena while paving the way for our customers to venture into new global markets, using safe and reliable financial products like letters of credit and also obtain financing at competitive and attractive rates," said Mr Chand.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65250.6335
JPY 54.593151.5931
GBP 0.37760.3696
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69540.6624
AUD 0.65520.6302
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Zaira gets congeniality
  2. Ellen calls it a day after 10 years
  3. School head faces probe
  4. Family fights to preserve history, graves
  5. Fiji wins 1-0
  6. Drop in working poverty
  7. Complex surgeries
  8. Road death toll increase by two
  9. Muslims start observance of holy month of Ramadan
  10. Singh confident of beating Ali

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  4. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  5. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  6. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  7. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)