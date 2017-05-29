ADB and HFC partner

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:25PM THE Asian Development Bank (ADB) and HFC Bank today signed trade finance agreements, enabling ADB?s Trade Finance Program (TFP).

Signed by Robert Jauncey ADB's regional director for the Pacific and Vilash Chand, HFC Bank's deputy chairman Vilash Chand, the agreement will provide a credit guarantee facility and revolving credit facility that can support up to $US4 million of trade annually in Fiji.

"ADB is delighted to be partnering with HFC Bank; Fiji's only local bank, through the Trade Finance Program," said Steven Beck, Head of Trade Finance at ADB.

"Through this facility, HFC Bank will be able to grow its trade finance operations and finance more importers and exporters, including small and medium-sized enterprises, to expand trade, growth and jobs in Fiji."

HFC Bank is the first bank in Fiji to join ADB's Trade Finance Program, and the fourth bank in the Pacific to join the program. TFP has operated since 2004 across Asia, and in 2015 the Government of Australia provided financial assistance for TFP to expand to the Pacific.

"This partnership with ADB -TFP will provide HFC Bank, a solid platform in the international banking arena while paving the way for our customers to venture into new global markets, using safe and reliable financial products like letters of credit and also obtain financing at competitive and attractive rates," said Mr Chand.