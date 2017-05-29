Fiji Time: 9:42 PM on Monday 29 May

Positive forecast

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Monday, May 29, 2017

Update: 6:21PM THE Fijian economy is forecast to record an unprecedented eighth year of consecutive positive growth post-independence, the central bank has revealed in its latest economic review.

In the Reserve Bank of Fiji�s Economic Review for May, the economy is projected to grow by 3.8 per cent this year, slightly higher than previously anticipated (3.6 per cent).

According to the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during an earlier Parliament sitting in February,  the Fijian economy was estimated to have expanded by 2.0 per cent in 2016.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum had said this meant that the Fijian economy had recorded seven years of consecutive economic growth, seen only once before in the post-independence era, which was in the 1970�s.

�If positive growth for the economy is again achieved, this will become the longest period of sustained economic growth since independence,� he said.

�2018 and 2019 also look promising with the economy projected to grow by 3.0 per cent, and if achieved, Fiji will register 10 years of consecutive economic growth.�

Meanwhile, in a statement last week, RBF outgoing governor Barry Whiteside said the domestic growth outlook had improved this year.

He said this was largely from the spill-over of post Tropical Cyclone (TC) Winston related reconstruction activities from 2016, and better-than-expected sectoral performances so far this year.

�Economic activity continues to strengthen supported by conducive labour market and financial conditions,� he said.

�With the exception of the fishing, forestry and mining sectors, a broad-based services-led growth of 3.8 per cent is forecast for the Fijian economy in 2017, following an estimated 2.0 percent expansion last year.�








