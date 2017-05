/ Front page / News

Update: 5:54PM FIJI football team is on a high after beating Solomon Islands 1-0 in a friendly match yesterday as the side now prepares for New Caledonia.

The team broke camp yesterday for the players to spend time with the loved ones before going back into the camp.

Coach Christophe Gamel said they need to thoroughly prepare for the two international friendly matches giving more exposure to the players.

The match will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka on June 7.