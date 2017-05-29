UniFiji law school changes

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:17PM THE University of Fiji's School of Law (SoL) is moving into a new direction for betterment and the improvement of learning for its students.

"The School of Law prides itself on being able to adapt to the changing needs of legal education by focusing particularly on legal knowledge development for the 21st century, and by ensuring that graduates are capable of addressing all legal issues that are pertinent for the intellectual development of Fiji as a nation," Prof Shaista said.

"In our pedagogy we are moving away from training 'robotic lawyers' or mere 'technical or black letter lawyers' to lawyers who are not only technically sound but also see themselves as the 'critic and conscience of society'," she said.

She said the School of Law had responsibility for the post-graduate International and Regional Relations programme (INR) which was attracting students from a wide range of government departments and public offices.