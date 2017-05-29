Fiji Time: 9:42 PM on Monday 29 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Share information

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, May 29, 2017

Update: 5:17PM KNOWLEDGE and information sharing should be an integral part of our work.

Secretary-General to Parliament, Viniana Namosimalua made the comment while opening the one-day workshop in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Sharing Knowledge from Inter-Parliamentary Events and Fijian Parliament Committee this morning.

Mrs Namosimalua said the workshop which was specifically for Members of Parliament was undertaken by the Parliament Secretariat and UNDP as a knowledge sharing forum for Parliament members.

She said the Parliament Secretariat is committed to continuously enhance the capacity and competency of Members of Parliament to address topical or thematic issues that arise when discharging their legislative and oversight functions.

�It is therefore important to have such engagements to ensure we learn about these issues and best practices used to address them.�

At the end of the workshop, MPs will attend the Speaker�s Debate highlighting the importance of youth, with the title �Do communities in Fiji value the voices of our youth?�

Panellists include the Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou, Leader of the Opposition,Ro Teimumu Kepa, General Secretary of National Youth Council of Fiji, Ms Lina Anne, National President of Sanatan Youth, Mr Rovin Singh, President Fiji Muslim Youth Movement, Mr Aneez Khan and Associate Dean (Pacific) University of Otago, Pacific Youth Researcher Dr Patrick Vakaoti.

The workshop will begin at 5.00pm at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65250.6335
JPY 54.593151.5931
GBP 0.37760.3696
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69540.6624
AUD 0.65520.6302
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Zaira gets congeniality
  2. Ellen calls it a day after 10 years
  3. School head faces probe
  4. Family fights to preserve history, graves
  5. Fiji wins 1-0
  6. Drop in working poverty
  7. Complex surgeries
  8. Road death toll increase by two
  9. Muslims start observance of holy month of Ramadan
  10. Singh confident of beating Ali

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  4. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  5. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  6. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  7. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)