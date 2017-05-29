Share information

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:17PM KNOWLEDGE and information sharing should be an integral part of our work.

Secretary-General to Parliament, Viniana Namosimalua made the comment while opening the one-day workshop in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Sharing Knowledge from Inter-Parliamentary Events and Fijian Parliament Committee this morning.

Mrs Namosimalua said the workshop which was specifically for Members of Parliament was undertaken by the Parliament Secretariat and UNDP as a knowledge sharing forum for Parliament members.

She said the Parliament Secretariat is committed to continuously enhance the capacity and competency of Members of Parliament to address topical or thematic issues that arise when discharging their legislative and oversight functions.

�It is therefore important to have such engagements to ensure we learn about these issues and best practices used to address them.�

At the end of the workshop, MPs will attend the Speaker�s Debate highlighting the importance of youth, with the title �Do communities in Fiji value the voices of our youth?�

Panellists include the Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou, Leader of the Opposition,Ro Teimumu Kepa, General Secretary of National Youth Council of Fiji, Ms Lina Anne, National President of Sanatan Youth, Mr Rovin Singh, President Fiji Muslim Youth Movement, Mr Aneez Khan and Associate Dean (Pacific) University of Otago, Pacific Youth Researcher Dr Patrick Vakaoti.

The workshop will begin at 5.00pm at the Grand Pacific Hotel.