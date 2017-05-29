Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Monday 29 May

Reconciliation for Macuata

LUISA QIOLEVU
Monday, May 29, 2017

Update: 4:28PM TUI Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere took part in a reconciliation ceremony with his people at Naduri village last night.

Ratu Wiliame said he looked forward to more blessings for his vanua and his people.

The ceremony was conducted by pastors from the Assemblies of God church who are camped at the village where they have fasted for 40 days.

"To have a better tomorrow, we have to first accept changes and this crusade is one of the changes that we need," he said.

"A community like this needs change, changes in the way we talk, walk, look and think in order to move forward."

A total of one thousand people gathered for the crusade.








