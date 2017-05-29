Zaira gets congeniality

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image World Supermodel Fiji representative, Zaira Begg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:26PM FORMER Miss Fiji Zaira Begg walked away with the Miss Congeniality award at this year's Miss World Supermodel Production which was held in Macau.

According to worldsupermodelpageant.com this year the World Supermodel Production and International Fashion Week showcased the leading designers latest fashion from around the world.

With up to 40 models attending from over 26 countries there were multiple designs gracing the catwalk over the four day fashion week extravaganza.

The Nausori police officer won a wild card entry to the world version of the event after taking part at the Pacific pageant earlier this year at Pacific Harbour.

She said she wanted to inspire young Fijian girls to follow their passion and to influence public perception about police officers.

Miss Begg was the first woman to win the nationwide Miss Fiji Pageant. She was also 2nd runner up at the Vodafone Hibiscus Festival in 2014 and was a finalist at the Miss World Fiji Pageant in 2013.

Results:

Official Result from 10th World Supermodel Production Crowning Ceremony

Best Designer - World Supermodel Australia - Alison McNamara

Best Swimwear - World Supermodel Macau - Annabelle Lin

Best Evening Gown - World Teen Supermodel Mongolia - Alongoo Tungalagtamir

Miss Photogenic - World Supermodel South Africa - Belinde Schreuder

Miss Congeniality - World Supermodel Fiji - Zaira Begg

Hollywood Acting Scholarship - World Supermodel Norway - Valentina

Yazykova

World Teen Supermodel Runner Up - World Teen Supermodel UK - Molly-Mae Hague

World Supermodel Runner Up - World Supermodel Australia - Alison McNamara

World Teen Supermodel 2017 - World Teen Supermodel Mongolia - Alongoo Tungalagtamir

World Supermodel 2017 - World Supermodel South Africa - Belinde Schreuder

Overall Winner - World teen supermodel Mongolia - Alongoo Tungalagtamir

Source: World Supermodel Production