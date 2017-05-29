Zaira gets congeniality

Update: 4:26PM FORMER Miss Fiji Zaira Begg walked away with the Miss Congeniality award at this year's Miss World Supermodel Production which was held in Macau.
According to worldsupermodelpageant.com this year the World
Supermodel Production and International Fashion Week showcased the leading
designers latest fashion from around the world.
With up to 40 models attending from over 26 countries there
were multiple designs gracing the catwalk over the four day fashion week
extravaganza.
The Nausori police officer won a wild card entry to the
world version of the event after taking part at the Pacific pageant earlier
this year at Pacific Harbour.
She said she wanted to inspire young Fijian girls to follow
their passion and to influence public perception about police officers.
Miss Begg was the first woman to win the nationwide Miss Fiji Pageant. She was also 2nd runner up at the Vodafone Hibiscus Festival in 2014 and was a finalist at the Miss World Fiji Pageant in 2013.
Results:
Official Result from 10th World Supermodel Production
Crowning Ceremony
Best Designer - World Supermodel Australia - Alison McNamara
Best Swimwear - World Supermodel Macau - Annabelle Lin
Best Evening Gown - World Teen Supermodel Mongolia - Alongoo
Tungalagtamir
Miss Photogenic - World Supermodel South Africa - Belinde
Schreuder
Miss Congeniality - World Supermodel Fiji - Zaira Begg
Hollywood Acting Scholarship - World Supermodel Norway -
Valentina
Yazykova
World Teen Supermodel Runner Up - World Teen Supermodel UK -
Molly-Mae Hague
World Supermodel Runner Up - World Supermodel Australia -
Alison McNamara
World Teen Supermodel 2017 - World Teen Supermodel Mongolia
- Alongoo Tungalagtamir
World Supermodel 2017 - World Supermodel South Africa -
Belinde Schreuder
Overall Winner - World teen supermodel Mongolia - Alongoo
Tungalagtamir
Source: World Supermodel Production