Update: 4:26PM QAQA Naitasiri must win against Suva if they want to qualify for the playoffs of the Skipper Cup competition this weekend.

Assistant Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese said they had learnt a lot from defending champions BLK Nadroga in their last match and will have to improve on their performance against Suva.

�We learnt a lot from them and its back to the drawing board to rectify our mistakes,� Tuisese said.

�We were exposed to another level of competition when we met against Nadroga.�

The former Naitasiri and national player said half of his team were young players.

�We need to improve on our set piece which is our scrum, line out and to play good rugby we need to establish our dominance in the front which we didn�t do it in the first few minutes of the game against Nadroga,� Tuisese said.