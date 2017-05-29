Port facility handover

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:13PM THE handover of a site within the Lautoka Wharf area to a Chinese Government owned exploration company is important to Fiji's mineral sector.

Mr Koya made the comments after he officially performed the handover ceremony of the area to First Harbour Consultants who will build proper port facilities at the site for Amex Resources who will extract Iron Sand for explore.

"Amex Resources is exploring the sandbanks of the delta at the mouth of the Ba River between Raviravi and Vatutavui from its Sorokoba field base for Iron sand and not only will the project boost our economy and open up employment opportunities," Mr Koya said.

Iron sand is used to create steel and according to the minister, there are healthy deposits of the mineral in Fiji.

"It is also expected to complement Government's efforts to dredge the Ba Delta, thereby reducing the impacts of flooding during wet weather and we all know the damaging effects of a river bursting its banks."

The minister said this was good news for those living along the Ba Delta but he said the entire Amex Resources development, which is worth $200million was more significant because it represented high investor confidence in the country.

"Despite Fiji's recent experience with devastating natural disasters, the outlook on our economic activity is encouragingly expected to continue growing," Mr Koya said.

The construction of the new Amex Resources facilities will be followed by the purchase of a fleet of vessels, altogether a $180-million investment which is additional $25-million the minister said the company has already spent on exploration here.