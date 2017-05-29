Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Monday 29 May



Fiji joins rescue committee

LICE MOVONO
Monday, May 29, 2017

Update: 3:31PM FIJI is now a member of the Pacific Search and Rescue Steering Committee following the end a Pacific wide meeting in Auckland, New Zealand on the weekend.

According to the Pacific Community (SPC), which coordinated the Seventh Pacific Regional Search and Rescue (SAR) Workshop, the meeting ended Fiji becoming the fifth member of the PACSAR steering committee.

"The Pacific Search and Rescue Steering Committee (PACSAR) is committed to working with other Pacific Island countries or territories within or neighbouring their areas of responsibility to build search and rescue response capability," the SPC said.

"Representatives from 17 Pacific Island countries and territories, and development partners recently met in Auckland, endorsing the PACSAR Steering Committee Strategic Plan 2017�2021 and affirming commitment to promote the plan at the highest level of their respective governments to ensure progress in its implementation."








