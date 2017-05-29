Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Monday 29 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fish poisoning scare

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, May 29, 2017

Update: 3:31PM THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services has confirmed that 17 villagers from Ligaulevu in Mali were rushed to Labasa Hospital on Sunday afternoon over the weekend for fish poisoning. A statement from the ministry said the villagers were treated and sent home.

"It is believed they ate Dabea (Giant Moray Eel) for lunch," the statement said.

"There were classical signs of fish poisoning like numbness of hands and feet and some had vomiting and diarrhea resulting in mild dehydration. The team had Labasa Hospital responded promptly to attend to all of them, they had to be hydrated and given medication."

"All the patients were sent home after receiving the medical care and all of them have been advised to report back if encountered with any complications."

The statement said the Divisional Medical Officer (DMO) Northern and his team would continue to monitor the situation and any patients who may appear to be at risk would be carefully monitored and treated as required.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Fisheries and police confirmed that 16 villagers had been rushed to hospital while 13 were treated and sent home and the other three recovering at Labasa Hospital. Mali district representative Seru Moce confirmed this adding villagers were well aware of poisonous fish species but continued to consume them.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65250.6335
JPY 54.593151.5931
GBP 0.37760.3696
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69540.6624
AUD 0.65520.6302
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. School head faces probe
  2. Ellen calls it a day after 10 years
  3. Fiji wins 1-0
  4. Family fights to preserve history, graves
  5. Drop in working poverty
  6. Complex surgeries
  7. Road death toll increase by two
  8. Muslims start observance of holy month of Ramadan
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Urban drift hits schools: Sabha

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  4. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  5. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  6. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  7. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  8. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)