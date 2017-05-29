Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Monday 29 May

External exams begin

LICE MOVONO
Monday, May 29, 2017

Update: 12:43PM CONTINUING low mathematics results recorded in government exams show challenges in how students are learning at the younger age.

LANA takes place on Tuesday May 30 and Wednesday May 31 for 18,116 students of Year 5 and 17,022 students of Year 7.

According to Education Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy the Year 5 students will sit the Literacy Assessment while Year 7 students sit the Numeracy Assessment.

"Dr. Reddy extended his best wishes to all the Year 5 and Year 7 students sitting for their Literacy and Numeracy Assessment (LANA), 2017," a statement from the ministry said.








