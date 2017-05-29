External exams begin

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:43PM CONTINUING low mathematics results recorded in government exams show challenges in how students are learning at the younger age.

LANA takes place on Tuesday May 30 and Wednesday May 31 for 18,116 students of Year 5 and 17,022 students of Year 7.

According to Education Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy the Year 5 students will sit the Literacy Assessment while Year 7 students sit the Numeracy Assessment.

