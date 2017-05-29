Road death toll increase by two

Update: 12:05PM TWO men have become the latest road accident victims.
According to police, the first victim had been a passenger
in a vehicle involved in an accident on the May 20 which also claimed the lives
of two other people.
The second fatality is a 38 year old labourer of Nakurakua
Nadi who was driving along the Kings Road at Wairuku, Rakiraki yesterday
afternoon when the vehicle veered off the road.
He was travelling with a 24 year old man. They were both
rushed to the Rakiraki Hospital where the drive died later that afternoon.
�The 24 year old sustained injuries and is admitted under
observation at the Rakiraki Hospital,� police say.
�The road death toll currently stands at 18 compared to 20
for the same period last year.�