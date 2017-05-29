Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Monday 29 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Road death toll increase by two

LICE MOVONO
Monday, May 29, 2017

Update: 12:05PM TWO men have become the latest road accident victims.

According to police, the first victim had been a passenger in a vehicle involved in an accident on the May 20 which also claimed the lives of two other people.

The second fatality is a 38 year old labourer of Nakurakua Nadi who was driving along the Kings Road at Wairuku, Rakiraki yesterday afternoon when the vehicle veered off the road.

He was travelling with a 24 year old man. They were both rushed to the Rakiraki Hospital where the drive died later that afternoon.

�The 24 year old sustained injuries and is admitted under observation at the Rakiraki Hospital,� police say.

�The road death toll currently stands at 18 compared to 20 for the same period last year.�








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65250.6335
JPY 54.593151.5931
GBP 0.37760.3696
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69540.6624
AUD 0.65520.6302
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. School head faces probe
  2. Ellen calls it a day after 10 years
  3. Fiji wins 1-0
  4. Family fights to preserve history, graves
  5. Drop in working poverty
  6. Complex surgeries
  7. Road death toll increase by two
  8. Muslims start observance of holy month of Ramadan
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Urban drift hits schools: Sabha

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  4. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  5. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  6. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  7. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  8. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)