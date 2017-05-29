Speaker hosts youth debate

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:05PM DO communities value the voice of the young? This will be the main topic of discussion at the next Speakers Debate to be held in Suva tonight.

The debate will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel from 5pm to 7pm tonight.

Tonight's event is part of the Parliament Speakers Debate Series which has already conducted several debates on a wide range of issues including conservation and education.

According to the Parliament office, tonight's panellists include Youth and Sports Minister Laisenia Tuitubou, Opposition leader Ro Teimumu Kepa, the general secretary of the National Youth Council Lina Anne, the national president of the Sanatan Youth Rovil Singh, president of the Fiji Muslim Youth Movement Aneez Khan and Dr Patrick Vakaoti a Pacific youth researcher who is also associate dean (Pacific) at the University of Otago.

"With increasing numbers and as dynamic stakeholders in society, young people are key agents for positive change," a statement from the Parliament office said.

"However youth across the Pacific have traditionally faced challenges in fulfilling their potentially important roles."

The debate will be livestreamed on https://livestream.com/accounts/19514369/speakersdebate