Speaker hosts youth debate

Update: 12:05PM DO communities value the voice of the young? This will be the main topic of discussion at the next Speakers Debate to be held in Suva tonight.
The debate will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel from 5pm
to 7pm tonight.
Tonight's event is part of the Parliament Speakers Debate
Series which has already conducted several debates on a wide range of issues
including conservation and education.
According to the Parliament office, tonight's panellists
include Youth and Sports Minister Laisenia Tuitubou, Opposition leader Ro
Teimumu Kepa, the general secretary of the National Youth Council Lina Anne,
the national president of the Sanatan Youth Rovil Singh, president of the Fiji
Muslim Youth Movement Aneez Khan and Dr Patrick Vakaoti a Pacific youth
researcher who is also associate dean (Pacific) at the University of Otago.
"With increasing numbers and as dynamic stakeholders in
society, young people are key agents for positive change," a statement from the
Parliament office said.
"However youth across the Pacific have traditionally faced
challenges in fulfilling their potentially important roles."
The debate will be livestreamed on https://livestream.com/accounts/19514369/speakersdebate