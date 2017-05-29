Family fights to preserve history, graves

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Joshua Shaw stands beside the grave of Jone Catimaibau at Nukuwatu beach, Lami. Picture: JONA KONATACI

EVERY family treasures its history and such is the case for the descendants of Jone Catimaibau, the grandson of Swedish beachcomber Charles Savage.

Descendants of the late Savage now live at Nukuwatu, a small community in Lami Town.

The current occupants of Nukuwatu are believed to be the fourth generation of the Savage family.

History has it that Savage arrived in Fiji in the early 1800s on board the Eliza, a brig from Callao in South America which was wrecked near Nairai Island.

He left Sydney for Tonga sometime in 1807 and from there decided to journey to Fiji.

According to Joshua Shaw (who is the son of Catimaibau, the grandson of Savage), when the Eliza was shipwrecked near Nairai, a group of men from Nairai approached them. This made Savage uncomfortable thinking the men were going to attack the crew members of the shipwrecked brig.

Mr Shaw said his great, great, great grandfather had a gun which he used to kill the villagers before he finally settled on Nairai.

According to Mr Shaw's narrative of the journey passed down to him by his grandfather and his father, word of Savage settling on Nairai Island quickly got to the Vunivalu of Bau Ratu Naulivou Ramatenikutu, that a very smart man was now living on Nairai.

Ratu Naulivou was the Vunivalu of Bau from 1829 to 1832,

"He was known as a very smart man who with one word spoken against someone and that person would die. This was the understanding then because he had a gun," Mr Shaw said.

This was when the late Ratu Naulivou called for Savage to relocate to Bau Island.

Mr Shaw said his forefather (Savage) assisted Ratu Naulivou in the war during those days and because of this he was given the title Koroi Vunivalu, which over the years was translated to "second only to the Vunivalu".

"Over the years he was leading the war because they were using his gun. After some time a boat crew from Manila in the Philippines arrived on Bau and started a mutiny on the island and the visitors ganged up with Charles Savage," Mr Shaw said.

He said Savage had some disagreements with Ratu Naulivou because Savage had fathered a child on Bau Island.

"The Vunivalu knew that the title given to Charles Savage, his child would inherit the title and become one in power, for this reason the Vunivalu of Bau wanted Savage dead," Mr Shaw said.

"When the men from Bau declared war against Bua and proceeded to Bua, there was a ploy for the men to pull out of the war so Savage could be killed during the war, this did happen and Savage was killed in Bua. The plan did not stop with Savage because there were plans to kill his son, but the boat crew from Manila kept the young boy and declared him as one of their own, when the men from Bau came looking for him."

He said the young boy was called Sipiriano, a name that originates from the Philippines.

"Before the disagreement between Charles Savage and the Vunivalu, Savage had been living on an island located across from Bau Island called Naqoqo. This piece of land was gifted to him by Ratu Naulivou," he said. "When Sipiriano was much older he went and lived at Naqoqo. When he had his first child, he named him Jone Catimaibau meaning that his father was not wanted in Bau."

Before this, he said Savage used to fight for the Vunivalu of Bau and was some times asked to fight for the Roko Tui Dreketi.

"Because of how he used to help and fight for the Roko Tui Dreketi we were given this piece of land here in Nukuwatu, which is under the province of Rewa," Mr Shaw said.

Mr Shaw said the land was given to his great, great, great grandfather (Savage), but Jone was the one who made use of the land by occupying and raising his family at Nukuwatu.

How they got the name Shaw

The early descendants of Charles Savage lived the traditional iTaukei way of life and Charles Savage was known to many as Jale Seveti. "When it was time to register people in Fiji, they wondered what Charles Savage name was so our elders used the name 'Soa' instead on their birth certificates. As years went by it was decided that the name Soa was Shaw and that was how our surname came about," he said.

Establishment of Nukuwatu

When the late Jone Catimaibau decided to make use of the land gifted to his grandfather by the then Roko Tui Dreketi, he came and lived at Delainukuwatu. During the colonial days they moved towards the sea to a small community now known as Nukuwatu.

"A lot of them knew how to repair boats so they moved towards the sea because there were a lot of shipwreck incidents near the shoreline here at Nukuwatu," he said.

The land at Nukuwatu, which was gifted to the late Savage, belongs to the Natodre clan of the Yavusa Navakavu. Mr Shaw said one of Jone Catimaibau's sisters married into the Rodan family, who also reside at Nukuwatu.

As much as they want to preserve their rich family history, the descendants of the Swedish sailor and beachcomber are faced with the drastic impact of climate change.

This was evident after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston hit Fiji last year, washing away almost 10 graves of their elders from their family cemetery situated across from their small community.

"Government has come to visit us and we hope there will be help soon because this is a very important part of our family history," he said.