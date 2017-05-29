Plan for $70k hall

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Reverend Onisivoro Rarokoliwa and Ratu Orisi Basituka officiate at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Viria Village community hall last Friday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

VILLAGERS of Viria in the Province of Naitasiri had many reasons to smile last Friday as they marked another milestone achievement as a village, that is the ground-breaking ceremony for their village community hall.

After five years of fundraising for the project, it finally came to fruition on Friday with the first load of cement placed in one of the foundations of the village hall.

Vunivalu of Viria ( chief governing the districts of Lomaivuna, Viria and Nakorolevu) Ratu Orisi Basituka said it was a wonderful moment for all the villagers because this was somethingthey had been praying for.

Speaking in iTaukei, Mr Basituka said in 1973 the villagers constructed a double-storey building which had the top level as a church and the ground floor as a community hall.

He said the idea to start fundraising for the project began and now they were witnessing the first stage of the $70,000 community hall.