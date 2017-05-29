Walk for health

/ Front page / News

MEMBERS of the Labasa Methodist Indian Circuit walked from Labasa Town to Seaqaqa yesterday with a motive to keep fit and keep Labasa clean.

Members of the congregation completed their 30-kilometre clean-up walk campaign to help raise funds for a new church.

Church member Alfred Wiliame, who spoke on behalf of their reverend, said their fundraising drive came along with the theme cleanliness is next to godliness.

"We want to raise funds for a new church, which is why we came up with the walkathon and at the same time we thought of cleaning up the side of the road by picking up all the rubbish we see as we walk down from Labasa Town to Seaqaqa," he said.

Mr Wiliame said the group started at 6am.

"There are 30 members taking part for this clean-up walk campaign and the primary objective of this drive is to raise funds to build a church because we don't have a proper church," he said.