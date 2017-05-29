Fiji Time: 11:09 AM on Monday 29 May

Premier outlet to offer top-class experience

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, May 29, 2017

RESIDENTS living in the greater Nasinu area will now have access to top-class shopping experience after the opening of the new Courts Fiji branch at the new Rups shopping complex at Nakasi on Saturday.

Vision Investments Ltd chief executive officer P L Munasinghe said Courts core business philosophy was to put customers first and they had been enriching the lives of families since 1920.

"All these years, Courts has become part of the social fabric in the country. Today we offer the people of Nakasi a top-class shopping experience in a spacious and modern store," Mr Munasinghe said.

"At Courts we strive very hard to provide the best value to our customers.

"For us customers come first and it's in our nature to provide warm hearted service to our customers."

Mr Munasinghe said they had invested about $2.2 million on the two-floor airconditioned store.

He said the company continued to strive to introduce new products from the world markets, which bought new experiences to their customers.

"We maintain a high level of retailing and we buy directly from manufacturers in large volumes, therefore we get lowest prices which is passed on to our customers," he said.

Chief Guest and Courts long-serving customer, Jovesa Kuluega said he had been a customer with the company since 1992.

"My wife and I are thankful to be chosen as one of the best customers of Courts Fiji Ltd.

"In 1992, when we started our little family, we bought our double bed.

"Little didn't we know the purchase we made back then made a mark on our purchasing record," Mr Kululega said.

Courts Fiji Ltd has 25 branches Fiji wide.








