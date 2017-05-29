Ellen calls it a day after 10 years

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ellen Whippy-Knight at the Vodafone Arena. Picture: JONA KONATACI

AS Fiji Fashion Week (FFW) celebrates its 10th year of success and achievements, its managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight has decided to call it a day.

Ms Whippy-Knight was not able to hold back her tears as she described how the industry started 10 years ago.

"Everything that I have worked for, FFW has finally arrived, the designers, the models are ready for the global market.

"Last night (Saturday) was our 10th anniversary and it was also my last show and the reason being is that I simply have laid the foundations over the last 10 years," Ms Whippy-Knight said.

"I am sad to leave because I have spent 10 years of my life working 60 to 70 hours a week on it and I so loved it, but like anything it needs something new to keep it going.

"I need to hand over to somebody younger who has other ideas because fashion is about change and new ideas."

Ms Whippy-Knight said she would now work with the Pacific Fashion Week in Australia and continuously involved with the fashion industry in Fiji.

"My focus now would be for the students fashion week."

Despite the challengers faced over the years, Ms Whippy-Knight said passion, commitment and vision were important.

"It's not always about money because money comes when we give," she said.