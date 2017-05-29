Fiji Time: 11:10 AM on Monday 29 May

Push for global stage

Litia Cava
Monday, May 29, 2017

THE need to continuously showcase the best of Fiji in fashion internationally is important, says Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya.

Speaking at the Fiji Fashion Week's 10th anniversary last Saturday during the Gold Couture Show, Mr Koya acknowledged the work done by local designers, models and the fashion agency in Fiji.

"The Fijian fashion industry has huge potential to become a very successful industry. For this to happen all stakeholders will need to work together with a common objective and Government will provide the necessary support to make this industry grow," Mr Koya said. He encouraged designers to make use of the logo that has been made under the Fijian Made-Buy Fijian campaign that is Fijian Designed.

"I am putting a challenge to all the designers here tonight to acquire the logo, to take ownership of the logo and make it grow," Mr Koya said.

"This is the opportunity to be part of the Fiji brand, and to market and promote your designs and creations under the successful and recognised banner of Fijian Designed."

He said with the right attitude, right partnerships and the right drive, Fijian fashion would undoubtedly have a very strong and vibrant future.








