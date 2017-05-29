Fiji Time: 11:10 AM on Monday 29 May

Resort dinner to raise cash for dialysis

Kalesi Mele
Monday, May 29, 2017

OUTRIGGER FIJI Beach Resort and Spa in Sigatoka will hold a charity dinner to fundraise for the dialysis treatment for a 12-year-old boy from Navua.

Diagnosed with chronic kidney failure, Ravouvou Naviri needs $750 a week for dialysis treatment that will keep him alive until a donor is found.

Resort executive assistant manager Chris Hamilton said he heard of Ravouvou's story on the radio.

"That 15 second news blast hit me in the heart and left me deeply saddened by the thought of the worst-case scenario," he said.

"I could either forget I had ever heard this story or wake the next day and see if we could make a difference. Less than a week later I found myself in Suva meeting Ravouvou Naviri and his family."

Ravouvou is the son of an electrician from the riverside town of Navua. He is the captain of his soccer team, a fanatical rugby player and a Boy Scout.

After complaining about stomach aches, the family learned of the severity of his condition after visiting the hospital.

There was a full obstruction between his kidney and bladder with the former now operating at about three per cent of its usual function.

"We are hoping to raise enough funds to pay for at least 6 months of dialysis whilst we search for a donor and complete compatibility tests. The Government has been very gracious and will assist with financial assistance for transplant surgery, but funding for flights and accommodation is also required should we find a suitable donor before time runs out."

Tickets cost $120 and the dinner will be held at the resort's Sundowner Bar and Grill.

"Every single cent of every single donation will go to help keep Ravouvou alive," Mr Hamilton said.








