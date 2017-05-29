Fiji Time: 11:10 AM on Monday 29 May

MPA plan for villages

Kalesi Mele
Monday, May 29, 2017

EIGHT villages in the district of Naviti in the Yasawa Group will create a marine protected area in a bid to protect resources and replenish fish supply.

Vinaka Fiji Yasawa Trust Foundation operations manager Elenoa Nimacere said villagers understood the benefit of MPAs after witnessing the success of the project at Gunu Nillage.

"Gunu Village imposed a taboo in a certain area of the ocean for a little more than a year and they noticed that the fish sizes were much bigger and in abundance," she said.

"We are grateful that they've all agreed to this because it will only be for their benefit in the future."

Representatives from the foundation held a meeting with village representatives last week to discuss sustainable development plans.








