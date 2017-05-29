Hunt for water sources

/ Front page / News

VILLAGES in Ra that are still without proper water systems will have to wait a little longer to get connected to the proper water supply system.

Water Authority of Fiji CEO Opetaia Ravai said they were still conducting feasibility studies around the area to find suitable water sources for several Ra communities.

"We have a system in Rakiraki and a system in Korovou so there is a gap between Rakiraki and Korovou where we have to do a feasibility study and see what sources we can tap into that corridor to supplement the villagers," he said. "That is the same with places around the country, the rural communities that want to connect to the irrigation system."

He added most one of the challenges the authority faced was in securing suitable land.