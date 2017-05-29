WAF cuts leakage

/ Front page / News

THE Water Authority of Fiji has reduced water leakage from its pipes around the country to 31.6 per cent from the 52 per cent recorded three years ago.

WAF CEO Opetaia Ravai said this was a great achievement for the authority with margins slowly closing since work started on the Non-Revenue Water Project three years ago.

The WAF partnered the Fukuoka City Waterworks Bureau in Japan to ensure the provision of sustainable water and wastewater services and recovery of operational and investment costs from NRW in the span of three years.

Mr Ravai said most of the unaccounted water was from damaged pipes around the Western Division.

"We started three years ago and when we identified the need because there was high NRW in Nadi and Lautoka. There was a volunteer that was here. He did a proposal and we submitted it to JICA, so that program has been ongoing for the last three years. When we started this project it was around 51.9 per cent. Now it's sitting at 31.6, so 30 per cent reduction in the past three years is an achievement."

Mr Ravai said the WAF extended its partnership with the Japan-based company with the objective of getting consumers to conserve water.

"It's a big challenge to try and encourage customers to use water conservatively and to fix leaking taps. So there is a lot we can achieve if the customers do their part as well," he said.