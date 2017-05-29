FNU shelves campus plan for island

/ Front page / News

THERE will be no Fiji National University campus on Taveuni.

FNU vice-chancellor Professor Nigel Healey confirmed this, saying Government would instead build a state-of-the-art campus in Labasa to cater for all students in the Northern Division.

"This month the university and Tui Rabe of the Mataqali Valelevu agreed to terminate the agreement with immediate effect and return the land for the use of the village," Professor Healey said. "The university has agreed to allow the five students currently enrolled from the Mataqali Valelevu to complete their current program of studies at FNU with free tuition."

Professor Healey said the plan was to construct a teaching facility on the said land on Taveuni to allow the university's National Training and Productivity Centre (NTPC) to offer short courses for the community.

"In August 2013, FNU and the Mataqali Valelevu signed an agreement under which the university would make a goodwill payment to lease a section of 10 acres of land from the mataqali with the transfer to be effected in due course by the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB)," he said.

"In anticipation, NTPC began running training courses in Taveuni, partnering schools and organisations to use their facilities.

"It has become clear that it is far more economical to offer courses in partnership with local organisations than it would be to develop a standalone campus on Taveuni."

Professor Healey said, moreover, since the agreement was signed in 2013, the Fiji Government decided to fund the development of a new state-of-the-art campus for the university in Labasa.

"The construction of this campus is underway and will significantly increase the capacity of the university to accept residential students from Taveuni and so the university council has decided not to proceed with building a teaching facility on this land," he said.