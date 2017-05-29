Fiji Time: 11:09 AM on Monday 29 May

Plea for water tanks

Mere Naleba
Monday, May 29, 2017

VILLAGERS of Nalele, Cikobia, seek Government's assistance to supply them with water tanks.

Village headman Apolosi Seiya said they were requesting assistance in the form of water tanks from relevant authorities to help supply them with fresh and clean drinking water.

"Our village has 11 families and we need around nine water tanks to help cater for all these families," he said.

Mr Seiya said they requested water tanks in previous years to Government officials who visited their island, but nothing had been done so far.

"At the moment we are storing rain water for cooking and drinking," he said.

"We have rivers and streams that run through the side of the village, which has enabled the women to wash clothes and sometimes also for bathing."

Mr Seiya said extra water tanks would mean an easy way for the women to do their housework.

"There are four villages on Cikobia — Nalele, Vuninuku, Nautovatu and Vatulele, with a total of 39 families all need water tanks in their village."








