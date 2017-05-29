Ministry keeps beggar database

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation says its database has recorded 176 beggars around the country. Picture: FILE

THE Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation has recorded a total of 176 beggars around the country.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, minister responsible Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the cases were labelled under different categories.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said all these beggars had homes or families, adding that only 14 of the beggars lived permanently on the streets as per their preference.

"The ministry has established a unit within to look at the plight of the beggars and we conducted ongoing assessments and have kept a database on these cases," she said.

"Currently, we have recorded 176 cases under different categories.

"Of these cases 39 of them were identified as mentally challenged, while 69 of them were recipients of our social protection programs.

"Another 11 are child beggars and 51 were seasonal beggars who are mobile and appear on the streets during festive periods like Christmas and Diwali."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said in their assessments of beggars and mentally-challenged individuals they discovered that most of them have families.

"We have tried working with the families," she said.

"However, some of them come back to the streets maybe because they prefer the carefree life on the streets or because they do not find any love and acceptance from their own families and are only seen as a burden," she said.

"We have seen an increase in the number of elderly people now pushed to the streets.

"The ministry continues to encourage families to take care of their loved ones rather than pushing them out of their homes."

Mrs Vuniwaqa urged families of child and elderly beggars to refrain from sending their loved ones out to the streets.