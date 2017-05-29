School head faces probe

/ Front page / News

A SCHOOL head is being investigated for allegedly chasing home a student who is alleged to have damaged a toilet pan.

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday confirmed investigations had started with officials at the Cakaudrove school with a team sent to the school to look into the matter.

It did not comment any further on the issue.

But the student's father, Ioane Tabu, does not accept that his son was sent back home during the heavy downpour last Tuesday morning just because he is alleged to have damaged the toilet seat.

Mr Tabu said as a result of the situation, his son was afraid to return to school.

"I was having breakfast at home with my wife when my son arrived, in soaked clothes and he started crying as he stepped into the house," he said.

"I asked him what happened to him and he explained that his head teacher chased him back home because he was blamed for damaging a toilet pan. This is not the first time for us to have such unfortunate incidents with this head teacher."