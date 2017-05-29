Government to ensure strong education system

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa, Arun Padarath and Kamlesh Arya at the 100th annual convention of the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji in Nasinu yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Fijian Government's political will is to ensure the strengthening of its education system, says Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

Mrs Vuniwaqa made the comment as chief guest during the Arya Sabha 100th Convention held yesterday.

She said Government's initiative in enhancing the education system was clearly reflected in the budgetary allocation and the programs implemented by the Ministry of Education in recent years.

"These programs have helped low income earning families continue sending their children to school with lesser financial burden on them," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

"While we're lucky that education is a right that our children have easy access to, there are several other social problems like violence against women and girls, poverty, child abuse and neglect and gender inequality that we are faced with."

She said it was all these social problems that Fijians from all walks of life, as well as non-government organisations could act and help uphold for the equal rights of all Fijians.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said families should join hands in ensuring their children were in school.

"When parents and families get personally involved in education, their children do better in school and grow up to be more successful in life," she said.

"I urge all members here that while you focus on your role as school managers, office bearers, educators and leaders, you must also ensure to continue promoting the involvement of parents and families in the education of a child."