Call to form legislative committee

/ Front page / News

LEADER of Opposition Ro Teimumu Kepa is calling on Government to put in place a legislative committee which can enable Parliament to effectively perform its constitutional, legislative and public roles.

Ro Teimumu said the legislative committee would also ensure that Parliament responded to the needs and voices of the people.

She said the Soqosoqo Duavata ni Lewenivanua (SDL) government had a committee as such, tasked to bring to Parliament four Bills for each parliamentary sitting.

She claimed the Bills brought to Parliament by the FijiFirst Government had been fast-tracked and evoked Standing Order 51.

Efforts to get comments from Government Whip Ashneel Sudhakar remained futile when this edition went to press last night.