Urban drift hits schools: Sabha

THE mass migration of students studying in rural areas to urban areas was one of the many issues highlighted by Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji spokesperson Kamlesh Arya during the organisation's annual convention yesterday.

Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, which is a religious organisation, governs 22 schools in Fiji.

Mr Arya said the rural-urban drift was happening particularly in the Western and Northern divisions where many students left their rural communities to study at schools in towns and cities.

"One of our schools in Labasa has closed for almost six to seven years now because of total community internal migration so the schools are facing a number of issues in the rural areas," Mr Arya said.

"If the trend were to go on as the way it is going some of the rural schools, not only ours, will simply become redundant and then managers will have to look at other ways on how to make use of the building."

Mr Arya said schools were no longer facing constraints because of government support on tuition.

He said Government should work on creating employment in rural areas to minimise urban migration.

Mr Arya said the external migration of its younger members overseas was also a concern for the organisation.

He said despite this, the organisation strived to provide the best form of service to its members.