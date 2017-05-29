FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

Beachcomber heard of a funny incident where a friend wore slippers to work and was not really prepared for the workload.

Just as he was heading out for his final assignment, his boss met him on the way out in his slippers.

His boss asked him where he was heading to.

He responded that he was rushing to the launch of an event.

To his surprise, the boss tells him to change his footwear and not leave the office with his slippers.

This friend searched high and low for proper shoes for the event.

He ended up sneaking out of the office with his winter shoes.

Pretty sure, that friend will always have fond memories of that one particular event.