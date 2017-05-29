/ Front page / News

TWO patients who underwent complex surgeries last week at the Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital are recovering well.

The spinal fixation and tissue valve replacement surgeries were conducted for the first time in Fiji through the partnership between the Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospitals Ltd Fiji and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospitals Ltd Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said both surgeries were successful with local medical staff continuing to give assistance in performing the two surgeries.

"The two operations went well, but it is difficult when the patients' ages are on the higher side," he said.

"For the valve replacement, the 75-year-old patient was referred from Australia, but she is a Fiji citizen," Prof Munibhargav said.

According to Prof Munibhargav, 20 patients have had Cardiac Access Vascular Graft (CAVG) surgeries in the country.

"These patients took advantage of this joint venture agreement and they were operated on by our team from May 15 and the last surgery was performed yesterday," he said.

"Patients are referred to us by various medical experts. Altogether we have conducted 50 bypass surgeries until now in the country."

Prof Munibhargav said all the surgeries they conducted in the country had a 100 per cent success rate.

He said the support and the feedback given by the patients and their families had been encouraging and the team of doctors at his disposal were qualified to deal with complications arising from the operations.

The team will again visit the country in August to conduct screenings and operations.