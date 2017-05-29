Fiji Time: 11:09 AM on Monday 29 May

Muslims start observance of holy month of Ramadan

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, May 29, 2017

MUSLIMS in the country yesterday started their observance of the holy month of Ramadan, which is characterised by fasting from dawn until dusk.

The Ramadan fasting period is opened with a special prayer called darave and at the end of every prayer session the rakads are recited.

Fiji Muslim League national president Hafizud Khan said the month of fasting was undertaken by people to purify themselves.

"This is a time to give thanks to the Almighty for our creation. We have to pay back something and this is a time to do it. People do a lot of charity and good deeds and they share the breaking of their fast with people during this time," Mr Khan said.

"We believe if one fasts and does their prayers properly and purely, their sins are resolved and this is a time we share our love and dedication to peace with people in the country we live in."

According to Mr Khan, the Muslim calendar was 29 to 30 days, but depended on the moon sightings.

The month of Ramadan traditionally begins with the sighting of the new moon, marking the start of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Considered to be the most holy and blessed month, it is observed by Muslims the world over.

During this fasting period beginning from 5am, men travel to the mosque while women offer prayers at home.

The moon sighting plays a vital part in the event for without it fasting and the accompanying prayers cannot be undertaken.








