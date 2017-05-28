Fiji Time: 11:52 PM on Sunday 28 May

Organic coffee maker gets support

LICE MOVONO
Sunday, May 28, 2017

Update: 9:32PM A LOCAL producer of organic coffee whose operations had been severely hindered when Tropical Cyclone Winston hit last year, was given a helping hand this weekend by the Pacific Community (SPC) and the European Union (EU).

According to a statement from the SPC, a partnership under the EU funded Increasing Agricultural Commodity Trade (IACT) Project funded a donation of equipment to Bula Coffee which was handed over on Friday May 25.

"The coffee processor  was purchased by the European Union Funded Increasing Agricultural Commodity Trade (IACT) Project as part of their TC Winston Recovery Action initiative, which is implemented by the Pacific Community (SPC)," the SPC said.

"To strengthen their market supply chain, the IACT Project, which supported agribusinesses in Fiji re-establishing their disrupted value chains in the aftermath of TC Winston, assisted Bula Coffee in securing its coffee bean supply base."

Bula Coffee co-founder Luke Fryett said transportation challenges made it difficulty to transport beans from Vanua Levu in the past.

"In the past, it was difficult to source coffee beans from Vanua Levu because the quality of the beans suffered tremendously during the transportation phase. With a mobile coffee processor, we are able to process the coffee beans at the site of coffee plantations, which will decrease the amount of spoilage during transportation," Mr Fryett, said.








