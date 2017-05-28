Fiji Time: 11:52 PM on Sunday 28 May

Pick it up

LICE MOVONO
Sunday, May 28, 2017

Update: 9:01PM EVERYONE should do better at picking up rubbish after themselves.

National Va'a 1 (V1) outrigger canoe paddler, Elenoa Vateitei, believes our oceans would be cleaner if more people were considerate about the way they dispose of their rubbish.

Vateitei was one of the youngest participants of the Rewa River to Ocean Paddle which took place last week, an initiative of the Viti SUP & Va?a paddlers group.

"It was nice to clean up, all the watercraft sports coming together to do this work," Vateitei said.

"But it was heart breaking to see all that trash in the water, it felt like what we did at the villages we went to was useless because when we paddled down, there was more to that."

The 18 year old student of St. Josephs Secondary School said she wished she had equipment that could just clean up the Rewa River in one scoop.

Now considered the fastest V1 woman paddler in the country, Elenoa spends most of her time on the ocean in preparation for next month's World Marathon Meet in Tahiti where she will represent Fiji.

"The ocean is like my second home, because when im not at home Im here at the National Sailing Centre paddling so it's pretty heartbreaking to see your home all dirty. No one would like their home to be dirty," Vateitei said.

Last week's marathon paddle on the Rewa River was the first of a four marathon series aimed at bringing attention to the health of our Oceans.

The other two events in the series are on June 24, a 12.5km marathon from the Navua River to Uprising Resort then on August 12 from Denarau to Vuda for 15km.

"I felt good at first to be cleaning other peoples rubbish but I think that if everyone picked up their own rubbish and put it where it belongs, there wouldn't be a need to be doing this.

Last weeks start of the Paddle to Save the Oceans involved 70 paddlers from V1, V6, outrigger canoeing,stand up paddle and kayaks.








