Fiji Time: 11:52 PM on Sunday 28 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Productivity a journey

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Sunday, May 28, 2017

Update: 8:33PM PRODUCTIVITY is a continuous improvement and a never ending journey, says Permanent secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Salaseini Serulagilagi Daunabuna.

Ms Daunabuna made this remark while speaking at the Fiji Human Resources Institute (FHRI) awards night at the Holiday Inn Suva last night.

Speaking to more than 200 human resources practitioners present at the event, she reminded them of the importance of their role towards national development.

�It is you that makes this national commitment and vision happen and it is you where the �tyre hits the road�,� she said.

�It is your human resource practices and commitments that will transform our organizational environment, and our organizational culture.�

The awards recognised organisations and individuals who are pro human resources; - recognise human resources as the most valued assets of the organization; and have involved Human Resources in people development initiatives as well as organisational design and development initiatives.

Through these awards the, FHRI recognizes:

a. Young HR practitioners who are carrying out HR generalist roles;

b. Senior HR practitioners who are in managerial or executive roles; and

c. Organizations who are implementing good HR practices throughout the business through the Organisation Development and Leadership Award.

 

Young HR Practitioner Award

Bronze  Winner 2017: Mohammed Siraz Hassan (Fiji Electricity Authority)

Silver Winner 2017: Ravinesh Shankar (Water Authority of Fiji)

Gold Winner 2017: Moureen Chand (Vodafone Fiji Ltd)

 

Senior HR practitioner award

Bronze Winner 2017: Seema Kumar (Future Farms Ltd t/a Rooster Poultry)

Silver Winner 2017: Amisha Vaghela (RC Manubhai & Co Lrd)

Gold Winner 2017: Shandhika Sharon Naidu (Outrigger Fiji Resort)

 

Organisation Development and Leadership

FHRI Recognition Award 2017: Water Authority of Fiji; Fijian Holdings Ltd; Future Farms Ltd t/a Rooster Poultry

FHRI Excellence Award 2017: Vodafone Fiji Ltd








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 54.851651.8516
GBP 0.37340.3654
EUR 0.43260.4206
NZD 0.69690.6639
AUD 0.65350.6285
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Narrative from 16 queens
  2. Tu'uakitau urges students to acquire trade skills
  3. Nurse pact
  4. Rabuka commends Fiji's UN peacekeepers
  5. Talei's rise in rugby
  6. Search begins for Kaila! star
  7. Design Divas
  8. Food bank project
  9. Education is Kovisa's top choice
  10. Miller seeks to minimise injuries

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  7. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)
  10. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)