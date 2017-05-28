Productivity a journey

Update: 8:33PM PRODUCTIVITY is a continuous improvement and a never ending journey, says Permanent secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Salaseini Serulagilagi Daunabuna.
Ms Daunabuna made this remark while speaking at the Fiji
Human Resources Institute (FHRI) awards night at the Holiday Inn Suva last
night.
Speaking to more than 200 human resources practitioners
present at the event, she reminded them of the importance of their role towards
national development.
�It is you that makes this national commitment and vision
happen and it is you where the �tyre hits the road�,� she said.
�It is your human resource practices and commitments that
will transform our organizational environment, and our organizational culture.�
The awards recognised organisations and individuals who are
pro human resources; - recognise human resources as the most valued assets of
the organization; and have involved Human Resources in people development
initiatives as well as organisational design and development initiatives.
Through these awards the, FHRI recognizes:
a. Young HR practitioners who are carrying out HR generalist
roles;
b. Senior HR practitioners who are in managerial or
executive roles; and
c. Organizations who are implementing good HR practices
throughout the business through the Organisation Development and Leadership
Award.
Young HR Practitioner Award
Bronze Winner 2017:
Mohammed Siraz Hassan (Fiji Electricity Authority)
Silver Winner 2017: Ravinesh Shankar (Water Authority of
Fiji)
Gold Winner 2017: Moureen Chand (Vodafone Fiji Ltd)
Senior HR practitioner award
Bronze Winner 2017: Seema Kumar (Future Farms Ltd t/a
Rooster Poultry)
Silver Winner 2017: Amisha Vaghela (RC Manubhai & Co
Lrd)
Gold Winner 2017: Shandhika Sharon Naidu (Outrigger Fiji
Resort)
Organisation Development and Leadership
FHRI Recognition Award 2017: Water Authority of Fiji; Fijian
Holdings Ltd; Future Farms Ltd t/a Rooster Poultry
FHRI Excellence Award 2017: Vodafone Fiji Ltd