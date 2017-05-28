Productivity a journey

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:33PM PRODUCTIVITY is a continuous improvement and a never ending journey, says Permanent secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Salaseini Serulagilagi Daunabuna.

Ms Daunabuna made this remark while speaking at the Fiji Human Resources Institute (FHRI) awards night at the Holiday Inn Suva last night.

Speaking to more than 200 human resources practitioners present at the event, she reminded them of the importance of their role towards national development.

�It is you that makes this national commitment and vision happen and it is you where the �tyre hits the road�,� she said.

�It is your human resource practices and commitments that will transform our organizational environment, and our organizational culture.�

The awards recognised organisations and individuals who are pro human resources; - recognise human resources as the most valued assets of the organization; and have involved Human Resources in people development initiatives as well as organisational design and development initiatives.

Through these awards the, FHRI recognizes:

a. Young HR practitioners who are carrying out HR generalist roles;

b. Senior HR practitioners who are in managerial or executive roles; and

c. Organizations who are implementing good HR practices throughout the business through the Organisation Development and Leadership Award.

Young HR Practitioner Award

Bronze Winner 2017: Mohammed Siraz Hassan (Fiji Electricity Authority)

Silver Winner 2017: Ravinesh Shankar (Water Authority of Fiji)

Gold Winner 2017: Moureen Chand (Vodafone Fiji Ltd)

Senior HR practitioner award

Bronze Winner 2017: Seema Kumar (Future Farms Ltd t/a Rooster Poultry)

Silver Winner 2017: Amisha Vaghela (RC Manubhai & Co Lrd)

Gold Winner 2017: Shandhika Sharon Naidu (Outrigger Fiji Resort)

Organisation Development and Leadership

FHRI Recognition Award 2017: Water Authority of Fiji; Fijian Holdings Ltd; Future Farms Ltd t/a Rooster Poultry

FHRI Excellence Award 2017: Vodafone Fiji Ltd