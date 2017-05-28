Fiji Time: 11:52 PM on Sunday 28 May

Call to withdraw clear: Rabuka

LITIA CAVA
Sunday, May 28, 2017

Update: 8:32PM THE call made by cane farmers to withdraw the Sugar Reforms Bill 19 and 20 and to reinstate the sugar institutions is clear and imperative says former Prime Minister and Social Democratic Leader,Sitiveni Rabuka.

Mr Rabuka said that following the protest march by cane farmers in Labasa last week he said it was important for Government to look at how the sugar industry have assisted the economy in past years.

"The sugar industry grew to become the backbone of our economy because our leaders recognised the necessity of including canegrowers, as well as the miller and the government in decision making for the industry," he said.

The Sugar Bills 19 calls for Reform of Sugar Cane Industry Bill 2016 and Bill 20 is a Bill for an Act to amend the Sugar Cane Growers Fund Act (Cap. 207).








