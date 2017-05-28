Gold show ends

Update: 8:32PM FIJI punches above its weight when it comes to creativity.
Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Lands and Mineral
Resources Faiyaz Koya made the remarks
last night while closing Fiji Fashion Week's 10th Anniversary - the Gold
Couture Show.
"I am sure this journey has not been a walk in the park for
them and despite all odds, they have continued to do what they do best -
designing," Mr Koya said.
"For the last 10 years, Fiji Fashion Week has established
itself as an important event in the Fijian fashion calendar and provided a
platform for designers to grow and market their brand. Fiji clearly punches
above its weight when it comes to creativity."
The annual event staged on Saturday night its last show
under the management of Ellen Whippy-Knight, the woman credited with having
brought the industry from hobbyist to a budding industry in 9 years.