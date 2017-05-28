Gold show ends

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Models walk in the finale of a collection by Koila Lee of The Haus of Koila. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 8:32PM FIJI punches above its weight when it comes to creativity.

Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya made the remarks last night while closing Fiji Fashion Week's 10th Anniversary - the Gold Couture Show.

"I am sure this journey has not been a walk in the park for them and despite all odds, they have continued to do what they do best - designing," Mr Koya said.

"For the last 10 years, Fiji Fashion Week has established itself as an important event in the Fijian fashion calendar and provided a platform for designers to grow and market their brand. Fiji clearly punches above its weight when it comes to creativity."

The annual event staged on Saturday night its last show under the management of Ellen Whippy-Knight, the woman credited with having brought the industry from hobbyist to a budding industry in 9 years.