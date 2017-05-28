Budget reflects will

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:31PM THE political will of the Fijian Government in ensuring that it strengthen its education system is reflected in the budgetary allocation for education says Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

Officiating as chief guest at the 100th Annual Convention of the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji in Nakasi today,Mrs Vuniwaqa said that over the years, policymakers have begun looking to faith bases organisations to play a greater role in strengthening communities.

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji managers 22 schools in Fiji.

The minister also commended on the work of the organisation and said the annual convention is a reflection of the successful and dedicated coordination of the Arya Sabha.